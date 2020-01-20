BOV Premier League | Valletta 2 – Sliema Wanderers 1

Valletta came into this match looking for a victory in order to climb back with the top three teams. A win was also essential to put the Citizens back on track as they were held by Santa Lucia in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, Sliema are experiencing a disappointing season and find themselves in a worrying position. Unless they start gaining consistency, Sliema’s supporters will be worrying that a relegation battle awaits them.

Valletta broke the deadlock on the 62nd minute. Rowen Muscat drilled a powerful shot from distance that went past Entonjo Elezaj.

Darren Abdilla’s men doubled their advantage on the 85th minute. Mario Fontanella made the most out of a mistake by Oyama and lobbed the ball past Sliema’s goalkeeper.

Sliema scored a consolation goal during the additional time. Jean Borg floored Juri Cisotti inside the penalty area and the referee signalled for a penalty. Vasilchik stepped up and converted.

Valletta starting line-up: Yenz Cini, Jonathan Caruana (63′ Nicholas Pulis), Ryan Camilleri, Matteo Piciollo (88′ Santiago Malano), Shaun Dimech, Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Rowen Muscat, Miguel Angel Alba (63′ Bojan Kaljevic), Triston Caruana, Mario Fontanella

Sliema Wanderers starting line-up: Entonjo Elezaj, Antonio Stelitano, Kurt Shaw, Jonathan Pearson (82′ Peter Xuereb), Mark Scerri, Federico Vasilchik, Claudio Zappa (55′ Alex Satariano), Juri Cisotti, Edmond Agius, Arthur Henrique Oyama, Goran Adamovic

Referee: Glen Tonna

Assistant Referees: Roberto Vella, Mark Ciantar

Fourth Official: Etienne Mangion

BOV Player of the Match: Enmy Pena Beltre (Valletta)