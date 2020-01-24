Birkirkara through to the quarter finals of the FA Trophy

Mosta made it to the fourth round of the FA Trophy following a 7-0 win over Rabat Ajax. However, their opponents this time were a Premier League side as they were up against Birkirkara.

Birkirkara came into this match eager to win since the FA Trophy is their only chance to win some silverware. The Stripes had to dig deep in order to secure a narrow 1-0 win over Nadur in their previous encounter.

Caio Prado managed to put Birkirkara ahead early in the second half. The Brazilian went past the opposing goalkeeper and placed the ball inside the net.

Birkirkara doubled their advantage on the 52nd minute. Prado drilled a low shot that sailed past Nicky Vella.

Mosta pulled one back on the hour mark. Prado floored Zachary Brincat inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Brincat’s shot from the eleven metres mark was saved by Hogg. However, Mosta’s player took the rebound and concluded inside the net.

Mark Miller’s men increased their efforts in their attempts to equalise; however, Birkirkara remained composed to book their place inside the quarter finals of the FA Trophy.

Mosta starting line-up: Nicky Vella, Pedro Luiz Soares Gusso, Gabriel Aquilina, Takanori Yokochi, Weverton Gomes (50’ Zachary Brincat), Duane Bonnici (78’ Kyle Gatt), Ebrima Sohna, Christian Eric Chaney, Tyrone Farrugia, Matias Muchardi

Birkirkara starting line-up: Andrew Hogg, Enrico Pepe, Matthew Guillaumier, Johann Bezzina (74’ Yannick Yankam), Kurt Zammit, Roderick Briffa, Federico Falcone, Cain Attard, Caio Henrique Prado, Oscar Matias Carniello, Isaac Toah Ntow

Referee: Darryl Agius

Assistant Referees: Duncan Sultana, Darko Petrovic

Fourth Official: Trustin Farrugia Cann