Hibernians ease past Pembroke Athleta

Hibernians found no difficult to seal their place inside the quarter finals of the FA Trophy as they secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Pembroke Athleta.

warren_zammit
25 January 2020, 7:11pm
by Warren Zammit
Hibernians 4 - Pembroke 0
Hibernians started this match as clear favourites in order to overcome Pembroke and qualify for the next round of the competition. The Paolites made it to the fourth round following a 3-0 win over Zejtun Corinthians.

On the other end, Pembroke registered a comfortable 6-0 win over Zabbar in their last encounter. However, they were aware that the level of Hibernians is much higher and needed to produce an excellent performance if they had to stand a chance of causing an upset.

Hibs broke the deadlock on the 19th minute. Joseph Mbong served Dunstan Vella and the latter placed the ball inside the net from outside the penalty area.

Hibernians doubled their advantage on the half hour mark. Mbong went through on goal before passing the ball towards Imanol Irriberi who slotted it inside the net.

The score became 3-0 on the 85th minute. Myles Beerman’s delivery from a corner was bet by Ferdinando Apap who headed the ball home.

The Paolites scored their fourth goal two minutes later. Glenn Azzopardi floored Charles Atsina inside the penalty area and the referee pointed towards the spot. Myles Beerman took charge and made no mistake from the eleven metres mark.

Hibernians starting line-up: Matthew Calleja Cremona, Ferdinando Apap, Jens Wemmer, Joseph Mbong, Jake Grech (73’ Myles Beerman), Jurgen Degabriele (81’ Leandro Marcio Barbosa da Silva), Bjorn Kristensen, Dunstan Vella, Gabriel Izquier Artiles, Andrei Agius, Imanol Iriberri (52’ Charles Atsina)

Pembroke Athleta starting line-up: Philip Schranz, Ymer Shaba, Aleksandar Vujovic (71’ Glenn Azzopardi), Djordje Isakovic, Kyle Frendo (79’ Matthew Buhagiar) Jean Pierre Mifsud Triganza, Tyrone Fenech, Luka Mijic, Neil Frendo, Joao Pedro Oliveira Santos, Yanis Tonna (67’ Mattia Zarb)

Referee: Mario Apap

Assistant Referees: Paul Apap, Duncan Spencer

Fourth Official: Malcolm Spiteri

Hibernians ease past Pembroke Athleta
