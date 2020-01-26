Valletta defeat Sirens to seal their place inside the quarter-finals

Valletta made a bright start to the match and forged ahead after just eight minutes. Miguel Angel Alba’s delivery from a corner was met by Bojan Kaljevic who headed the ball home.

The Citizens doubled their advantage on the 27th minute. Kaljevic’s cross went into the path of Matteo Piciollo whose shot sailed past David Cassar.

Kaljevic sealed Valletta’s qualification on the 80th minute.The Montenegrin striker fired a thumping shot from distance that gave Cassar no chance.

Sirens scored a consolation goal one minute from time. Following a mistake by Yenz Cini, Raphael dos Anjos placed the ball inside the net.

Valletta scored their fourth goal during the additional time. Substitute Jhony Moises Cano Barrios drilled a low shot from the left that went inside the net.

Valletta starting line-up: Yenz Cini, Steve Borg, Ryan Camilleri, Bojan Kaljevic, Matteo Piciollo (83’ Jhony Moises Cano Barrios), Shaun Dimech, Jean Borg, Enmy Pena Beltre, Nicholas Pulis (85’ Santiago Malano), Miguel Angel Alba (71’ Kevin Tulimieri), Triston Caruana.

Sirens starting line-up: David Cassar, Ryan Grech, Sergio Raphael dos Anjos, Emmanuel Okoye, Ricardo Silva Faria (70’ Luke Sciberras), Abdullahi Ige Adeshina, Edward Herrera (57’ Adrian Borg), Romeu Pericles Romao, Romario Lucas Memezes, Thiago Espindola de Paula, Flavio Silva Cheveresan.

Referee: Emanuel Grech

Assistant Referees: Thomas Debono, James Muscat

Fourth Official: Matthew Degabriele