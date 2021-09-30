Disused quarry in Aħrax to be turned into off-road sport facility

A disused quarry in Aħrax will be turned into a facility for off-roading events after the Planning Authority approved the project by seven votes to one.

The project proposed by the All Wheel Drive Club (AWDC) will the see the erection of new rubble walls, back filling with clay and soil to create manmade natural environments, the planting of trees, a water reservoir, cleaning and safety measures.

The quarry is already used for off-roading activities but the project will allow the AWDC to formalise the site and develop it accordingly.

“AWDC Malta can finally turn this site into the proper sport venue these islands deserve,” the motoring club said on Thursday.

It thanked the Malta Motorsport Federation, and its architect Edgar Rossignaud for their support in this project.

This is the second development this week that will go down well with motorsport enthusiasts.

Earlier, the government announced a multi-million-euro investment in a racing circuit at Hal Far and upgrades to the existing drag racing track and go-karting facility in the area.

