One race, one champion: F1 season comes to a close in Abu Dhabi

Last week’s showdown in Saudi Arabia between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen saw the two drivers go equal on points as they head into the final race of the season.

This is only the second time that two top drivers are level on points as they head into the final race of the season, and that was in 1974, when Emerson Fittipaldi beat Clay Regazzoni to the title.

When Fittipaldi won his second world title, he won with 55 points from Regazzoni’s 52. This time, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are tied on an extremely specific 369.5 points.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has nine wins, five fastest laps and five points from three qualifying sprints. Hamilton has come charging home, with three consecutive wins to bring his season tally to eight, six fastest laps and two points from a qualifying sprint.

In a seldom-seen battle between drivers at their peak but at very different stages of their careers - one desperate for a maiden title and one for a record-breaking eighth - the action has been thrilling.

Last week, Hamilton won a controversial debut Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position ahead of Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas amid two red-flag stoppages.

At the start of Lap 10, Mick Schumacher spun and hit the Turn 23 barriers, with the Safety Car turning into a red flag, giving Verstappen a free stop in the pits, while the Mercedes had stopped under yellows.

The Lap 15 standing start saw Hamilton lead, but Verstappen went wide and off-track at the first chicane, cutting back across Hamilton, who dropped to P3 behind Alpine’s Esteban Ocon.

Another red flag was called after Charles Leclerc and Nikita Mazepin collided with George Russell. The Lap 17 restart would see Ocon start ahead of Hamilton then Verstappen in P3. What followed was intense battle between the two drivers.

A remarkable season has also seen the form book ripped up on several occasions. Just when you think you can predict a favourite in what has been an extremely even battle, the opposite appears to happen.

Red Bull won the French GP despite it being one of Mercedes’s favourite tracks. Mercedes was faster in the Hungarian GP despite it being a Red Bull favourite throughout the years. The United States GP was thought to be a Mercedes-stronghold, but again Verstappen took pole and the win.

Alterations have also been made to the Abu Dhabi track at three key points of the circuit, a revised hairpin on to the back straight, a new banked Turn 9

The list goes on, and it can only lead to an exciting finale for F1 fans around the globe.

Meridianbet is licensed by the MGA. License number: MGA/B2C/134/2007. Play responsibly. For help, visit www.rgf.org.mt. Players must be over 18 and terms and conditions apply.