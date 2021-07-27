Andrew Chetcuti ranks second in Tokyo Olympics swimming heat

Maltese swimmer Andrew Chetcuti placed second in his heat during the Men’s 100m Freestyle, but will not be progressing to the next semi-final round.

Chetcuti finished the race in 51.47 seconds, falling behind Yemeni swimmer Mokhtar Al-Yamani by less than a second.

Despite the result, Chetcuti’s time at the Tokyo Olympics has come to an end. Only the fastest 16 athletes across nine heats are guaranteed a spot in the 100m freestyle semi-final.

The fastest athlete in the heats, Italy's Thomas Ceccon, completed the race in 47.71 seconds.

This was Chetcuti’s third time representing Malta in the Olympic Games. He has now concluded all his duties at this year's Olympics, joining Sasha Gatt, Yazmin Zammit Stevens, and Matthew Abela.

Indoor pistol shooter Eleanor Bezzina will be competing in the 25m pistol qualification on Thursday, while Carla Scicluna will compete in the 100m heat on Friday.

