Track and Field Athlete Carla Scicluna to join Malta team in Tokyo Olympics

Athlete Carla Scicluna is the final athlete to join the Maltese delegation in Tokyo for this year's Olympic Games.

This will be Scicluna's first appearance at the Games, with her participation made possible through a Universality clause whereby places are reserved for National Olympic Committees who's top athletes did not achieve an Olympic Qualifying time.

"We are pleased to welcome Carla to the Maltese contingent, which is now complete," commented Julian Pace Bonello, President of the Maltese Olympic Committee. "Only a few weeks remain until the Team Malta will arrive in Tokyo. We are confident that they will give their utmost to deliver strong performances that will make Malta proud," Pace Bonello said.

Scicluna has competed in a number of international events, including the European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) in 2017, where where she advanced to the 200m semi-finals.

She represented Malta at the Under18 European Championships and more recently competed at Championships of the Small States of Europe at San Marino.

Prior to the Games in Tokyo, she will be representing Malta at the Under-23 European Championships taking place in Tallinn between 8-11 July.

The Maltese Contingent is currently made up of Matthew Abela (Badminton), Eleanor Bezzina (Shooting), Andrew Chetcuti (Swimming), Sasha Gatt (Swimming), Yazmin Zammit Stevens (Weightlifting), and now Carla Scicluna.

Scicluna will be completing in the 100m track and field events.