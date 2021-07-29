Tokyo Olympics: Eleonor Bezzina places 17th overall in 25m Air Pistol

Maltese athlete Eleonor Bezzina finished 17th overall with a score of 289 in the qualifying phase of the 25m Air Pistol competition.

Bezzina was knocked out of the competition, with only eight shooters from 44 progressing into the final stages.

Bezzina showed her mettle when she scored 96, 96 and 97 in the three series for the day to finish the day with a compiled score of 289. This result saw Bezzina finish in a credible seventeenth place.

The Maltese Olympic Committee expressed its satisfaction with today’s results, noting that due to lack of facilities in Malta, Bezzina requires to travel for training and competitions.

“The Covid-19 situation put paid to her training efforts, and only recently was she able to train and compete in this discipline. She took part in the European Championships, and World Cup held recently in Croatia between May and June of this year,” the committee said.

Serbia’s Zorana Arunovic came first with 296, followed by Greece’s Anna Korakkai and Bulgaria’s Antonaeta Kostadinova.

Bezzina will return to the Shooting Range on Friday to compete in the Rapid round of qualifiers.