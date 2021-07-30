Tokyo Olympics: Carla Scicluna finishes in eighth place, Eleanor Bezzina places 41st

The Malta contingent at the Tokyo Olympics have ended their commitments, with two athletes having competed on Friday.

100m athlete Carla Scicluna was first to compete, with the 20-year-old medical student making her Olympic debut in the third preliminary heat.

She came in third place, completing the race at 12.12 seconds. She secured qualification for the first round, running in the fifth heat.

Scicluna finished the race in eighth place, crossing the finish line in 12.16 seconds.

At the Asaka Shooting Centre, Eleanor Bezzina participated in the second part of the 25m Pistol qualifying events, competing in the Rapid category.

Bezzina scored 91, 92 and 93 for a combined score of 276 points. With this result, and the 289 points garnered in Thursday's precision phase, Bezzina finished the competition with 565 points and in 41st place.

The two athletes will now start heading back to Malta, as COVID-19 regulations stipulate that athletes must leave within 48 hours of completing their competition.