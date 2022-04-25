[WATCH] Going for Gold: Ira Losco launches new song for Special Olympics Invitational Games

Ira Losco will be singing the official song for the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games between 14 and 17 May.

“I’m not the protagonist here. It’s the athletes from the Special Olympics, who were included in our music video,” Losco said.

The song was launched on Monday morning in an event hosted by Special Olympics Malta, with a special address by its president Lydia Abela.

“Between the opening ceremony and various events throughout the games, come have fun and support the athletes, especially those representing Malta,” Abela said.

Over 1,000 athletes from 25 different countries will be coming to Malta to participate in the games.

The six sports disciplines that will be on show throughout the games are athletics, bowling, table tennis, swimming, bocce and football.

In preparation for the games, SportMalta had said it would invest in the University Sport Hall, National Pool complex and the Matthew Micallef St John athletics track.