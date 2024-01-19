€5.5 million Marsa Sports Complex inaugurated with 900sq.m pavilion

The third phase of the Marsa sports complex was inaugurated today by Prime Minister Robert Abela, with a €5.5 million investment.

Abela said the complex was a testament to the government’s continued investment in sports, following on from the success of Maltese athletes at the last Small Nations Games.

“We want athletes to reach the next level with these sporting facilities of international standards. But for this vision, we need a strong economy that invests in its human resources.”

Abela met child athletes at the inauguration, and wished them well for their future in sports. Prior to the official inaguration, an exhibition from the On The Move programme academy, founded by the long-time sports promoter and former football coach Fr Hilary Tagliaferro, took place. “This is what we want for our children... this is our guarantee, and we extend it to all our communities with projects like these, which turn derelict buildings into a high-level sports facility,” Abela said.

The Marsa Sports Complex is a renovation of a 1903 building, and of another 1990 premises that was never utilised. The new 900sq.m pavilion is now used for gymnastics and other disciplines, and can accommodate 300 spectators. The rest of the complex will be used by SportMalta as well as various sports associations, apart from dressing rooms and other facilities.

SportMalta CEO Mark Cutajar said such complexes were part of the foundations of sporting policy, and said high-calibre establishments will be able to accommodate more athletes of various disciplines.