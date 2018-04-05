Malta still unbeaten in the Davis Cup

The Maltese men’s team composed of Matthew Asciak, Omar Sudzuka, Denzil Agius and Matthew Cassar Torregiani are having great performances during the Davis Cup Europe Group three which is being held in Ulcinj, Montenegro.

This is an excellent result and an honour for Malta. The Davis Cup is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments.

Today, Malta had a difficult encounter as they played Moldova who are seeded first. However, Matthew Asciak and Omar Sudzuka who are currently seeded first and second in Malta dominated the game. Both of them had a good performance throughout. They were also on fine form during the decisive doubles match when they managed to beat Vasilii Dontu and Egor Matvievici 6-3 , 6-2 in order to keep Malta at the top.

Earlier on today, Asciak also won 6-1, 6-2 during the singles against Alexander Vitcov.

The Maltese players were also dominant yesterday against Kosovo. Omar Sudzuka won against Burim Bytyqi 6-4, 6-1 during the singles. Matthew Aciak did the same as the latter overcame Granit Bajraliu 6-0, 6-2. Matthew Asciak together with Matthew Cassar Torregiani kept on doing great after beating Burim Bytyqi and Muhamed Zulji with the excellent score of 6-0, 6-0.

The Maltese team was trained by Italian coach Danilo Platania.

Malta will now play against Lichtenstein tomorrow.