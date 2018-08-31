Maltese junior tennis player, Francesca Curmi, qualifies for US Open

Francesca Curmi, a 16-year-old tennis player, will be playing her third Grand Slam tournament in New York at the US open in the coming days.

She will be the first Maltese to participate in such a tournament.

The young tennis star became one of the world's fastest rank-climbing players in the International Tennis Federation's Junior's circuit last July, just before turning 16.

Curmi is currently ranked 58 after showcasing some standout performances at the Prince George's County International Hard Court Junior Tennis Championships and the Les Internationaux de Tennis Junior Banque Nationale du Canada. She also participated in a training camp in Washington DC together with some top USTA Junior Players.

In New York, Curmi will now face another 63 competitive juniors, the top players in her circuit. The tournament will take place at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre that boasts among the largest tennis stadiums in the world, with the Arthur Ashe stadium having a seating capacity of around 23,000 fans.

The Qualifying Stage draws will be held later on tonight and the 64 player Main Draw is scheduled to be held on Sunday.

The Malta Tennis Federation wished Curmi the best of luck in the competition and hoped she coul continue to contribute to a series of historical firsts for Maltese tennis.