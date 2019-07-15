menu

Malta to host junior tennis tournament with 200 players from 35 countries

Tournament hosting players in the under 10 to under 16 categories will take place between 27 July and 1 August at the Marsa Sports Club

massimo_costa
15 July 2019, 5:25pm
by Massimo Costa
The tournament will be open to players in the under 10 to under 16 age categories
A junior tennis tournament involving 200 players from 35 countries and five different continents is due to he hosted in Malta later this month.

The tournament, which is being organised by Asciak Tennis Academy and led by the Malta Cup by Ten Pro team, will take place between 27 July and 1 August the the Marsa Sports Club, and is the first of its kind to be held locally.

The international competition will be open for players in the under 10 to under 16 categories, who will be travelling to Malta together with their contingents.

Speaking during the announcement of the tournament on Monday, sport parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima said Malta was honoured to host such a tournament, which confirmed that the government had been investing to expand sports in Malta which in turn would also contribute to the tourist sector.

“We need to ensure that our young people don’t look solely at academics, but that they realise that, for the first time in our country, athletes who take part in sports activities at a post-secondary level will have the chance of gaining accreditation to practice the sport as an intermediate-level subject,” Grima said.

Ten Pro organised around 14 tournament around Europe, three in the United States, and one in Australia, which is due to take place in 2020.

The tournament is sponsored by SportMalta, Property Malta and the Malta Tourism Authority.

