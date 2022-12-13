Argentina reach World Cup final for sixth time

Argentina dismissed a combative Croatia side on Tuesday to score three goals and reach the final of the World Cup.

Lionel Messi opened the score sheet from a penalty after 34 minutes’ play, while Julian Alvarez added two more goals on either side of half time.

This will be Argentina’s sixth time in the final of the World Cup, the last time being in 2014 when they lost to Germany. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986.

Argentina will be hoping to win the cup for a third time on Sunday in what is very likely to be Messi’s last World Cup – the only tournament he has never won.

The first semi-final was played at the Lusail Stadium in front of a large crowd dominated by jubilant Argentine supporters.

Croatia put on a brave display of attacking football but could not find the net and after conceding two first half goals, the team lost its steam.

Argentina now await the outcome of the second semi-final on Wednesday, which sees World Cup champions France take on the tournament’s surpise outfit, Morocco.