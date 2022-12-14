France reach World Cup final after beating Morocco

France ended Morocco’s brilliant World Cup run with a 2-0 victory to set up a final against Argentina on Sunday.

Theo Hernández scored for France after just five minutes and Randal Kolo Muani tapped the ball into Morocco’s net after a mesmerising dribble by Kylian Mbappe.

France managed to control Morocco’s fury as the north African side played the ball forward in an attempt to keep their hopes alive.

Morocco were the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-final of a World Cup, beating teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal.

But world champions France proved to be too strong and well-organised as Deschamp’s team attempts to become the third country to win the World Cup in back-to-back editions. Only Italy and Brazil have so far managed such a feat.

France won the World Cup in 1998 on home soil and 2018 in Russia. They were finalists in 2006 but lost to Italy on penalties.

On Sunday, they will play against Argentina in a match that will pit veteran Lionel Messi against upcoming star, Mbappe.