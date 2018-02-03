[WATCH] We have to question a court decision that looks the other way on racist comments
As journalists and opinion-makers we have an obligation to question the judiciary on certain decisions that interpret our freedoms in society
Saviour Balzan questions the motives for the law that will allow 16-year-olds to vote. “It is not whether agrees or not but why this is being introduced now when for example it is still illegal in Malta for 16-year-olds to have consensual sex.”
Balzan argues that the reasons for this are related to voting considerations.
In the second part of the video he questions the decisions of the Courts in looking the other way when it came to racist comments. He states that journalists and opinion makers have an obligation to question the judiciary.