Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

The husband of Daphne Caruana Galizia and her sons will continue 37 lawsuits in substitution of the assassinated journalist

The heirs of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have assumed responsibility for the many pending libel cases against her.Caruana Galizia was killed by a targeted car bomb outside her home in Bidnija on 16 October. Today, lawyer Peter Caruana Galizia, widower of the assassinated journalist, appeared before Magistrate Francesco Depasquale, who is hearing the 37 libel suits involving Caruana Galizia.The court noted an application filed by Caruana Galizia’s heirs and authorised Peter Caruana Galizia and his three sons to continue the suits in substitution of the deceased party.The court then proceeded to assign dates for hearing the cases, the majority of which were adjourned to March.The two most controversial pending libel cases revolve around the prime minister Joseph Muscat, who had sued Caruana Galizia over a report that his wife was connected to an offshore company in Panama.Economy Minister Chris Cardona had also instituted libel proceedings and even applied for a garnishee over the journalist's assets after she claimed that he had visited a brothel in Germany during an official visit.The Caruana Galizia family are being assisted by lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel.