We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up co...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortag...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawy...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases again...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in ...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have bee...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation'...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb i...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems

Europe

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption pro...

Home
News
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

The husband of Daphne Caruana Galizia and her sons will continue 37 lawsuits in substitution of the assassinated journalist

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
18 January 2018, 12:55pm
Print Version
The family of Daphne Caruana Galizia at the journalist's funeral in Mosta in October 2017
The family of Daphne Caruana Galizia at the journalist's funeral in Mosta in October 2017
The heirs of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have assumed responsibility for the many pending libel cases against her.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a targeted car bomb outside her home in Bidnija on 16 October. Today, lawyer Peter Caruana Galizia, widower of the assassinated journalist, appeared before Magistrate Francesco Depasquale, who is hearing the 37 libel suits involving Caruana Galizia.

The court noted an application filed by Caruana Galizia’s heirs and authorised Peter Caruana Galizia and his three sons to continue the suits in substitution of the deceased party.

The court then proceeded to assign dates for hearing the cases, the majority of which were adjourned to March.

The two most controversial pending libel cases revolve around the prime minister Joseph Muscat, who had sued Caruana Galizia over a report that his wife was connected to an offshore company in Panama.

Economy Minister Chris Cardona had also instituted libel proceedings and even applied for a garnishee over the journalist's assets after she claimed that he had visited a brothel in Germany during an official visit.

The Caruana Galizia family are being assisted by lawyer Joseph Zammit Maempel.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlfriend end up costing man €3,000

Court & Police

Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlf...

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

Court & Police

No bail for man accused of stealing from churches

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over labour shortages

Business News

[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over...

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job

Court & Police

Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Ge...

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave abductee, lawyer argues

Court & Police

'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave...

David Bonello resigns as PN director of information

National

David Bonello resigns as PN director of informatio...

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for libel cases against slain journalist

Court & Police

Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for li...

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage

Court & Police

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attem...

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to give

Blogs

[WATCH] Another fuel station? Something has got to...

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortcomings have been addressed

National

[WATCH] Education minister: teachers’ pay shortc...

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money laundering organisation' Pilatus Bank

National

Casa hands new evidence to ECB on 'money launderin...

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets roundup | Calamatta Cuschieri

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident

Court & Police

Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic acci...

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

World

Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legisl...

Let the real truth come out

Blogs

Let the real truth come out

Trending Articles
1

Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2

Let the real truth come out
3

MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems
4

Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-back clause in Vitals hospitals deal
5

E-bike sales dropped by 90% after new registration rules