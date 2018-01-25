We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to testify

Court & Police

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to te...

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Motorsports

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

Court & Police

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Court & Police

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Environment Minister requests a review of existing policy

National

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Envir...

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Europe

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower

Townscapes

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tow...

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Entertainment

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned less than minimum wage

Court & Police

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned ...

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links

Europe

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s ...

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

National

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

World

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

National

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ€™

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ...

When all else fails, follow directions

Blogs

When all else fails, follow directions

Home
News
Court & Police

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned less than minimum wage

No libel: court upholds 2014 PL TV spot disproving Busuttil's “less than minimum wage” claim

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
25 January 2018, 11:32am
Print Version
Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil
Former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil
A court rejected former Opposition leader Simon Busuttil’s assertion that a TV broadcast disproving his claim to have earned less than minimum wage for three years, was defamatory.

The 14 May 2014 Labour broadcast had made reference to Busuttil’s public claim that he had earned less than minimum wage for the three preceding years and that his company had taken over €1.5 million in direct orders and government contracts.

Busuttil had sued the Labour party president and executive secretary for the TV ad that said: “Simon Busuttil’s company took €1.5 million in contracts and direct orders... amongst them consultancies about pig farms, wine bars and rabbit breeding.”

But when the court presided by Magistrate Francesco Depasquale saw the replies to a number of parliamentary questions for the 1998-2013 period, it saw that the amounts paid by various ministries to the company totalled just over €1 million.

Depasquale noted that Busuttil, as part of law firm Ganado Sammut Advocates, had incorporated an EU affairs consultancy company, Europa Research and Consultancy Services Ltd (ERCS) in 2003. In 2006, another company, EMCS Investments Limited, bought 50% of the shares in ERCS. The rest of the shareholding was held by Gansam Holdings, which had as its shareholders the three lawyers who made up Ganado Sammut Advocates, including Busuttil.

ERCS Ltd was also granted a tender, together with another three companies for a biological treatment plant worth €1.9 million.

Ganado Sammut Advocates ceased operating in 2011 and so ERCS was left in the hands of EMCS as of 1 July 2012. The court noted that ERCS still exists with the same shareholders it had in the past, including Busuttil, who holds a third of the shares in Gansam Holdings which, in turn, holds half the shares of Europa Research and Consultancy Services Ltd.

Busuttil, therefore holds a 16.7% share in Europa Research and Consultancy Services Ltd.

The court therefore ruled that the comments Busuttil had complained about were substantially correct. It also pointed out that the broadcast had not singled him out, but had only spoken of a company in which he was involved, which was also proven.

The comments had been made by a political party at the apex of the electoral campaign for members of the European Parliament and “could not fail to be taken as political criticism of a political person on an issue of public interest that must be acceptable in a democratic society,” held the court.

The broadcast had been a Broadcasting Authority production and therefore the ordinary TV viewer would be well aware of the fact that the comments were being made in the context of the ongoing campaign, said the court, as well as being “intelligent enough to understand what was being said was political criticism of a political person,” in this case the Leader of the Opposition.

The broadcast comments could certainly not be taken as defamatory and libellous in his regard, held the court, as they “reflected the political thinking of the Labour Party at the time, based on facts that it had confirmed.”

The suit was dismissed with costs against the plaintiff.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Court & Police

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy declines to testify

Court & Police

Father acquitted of smashing son's skull after boy...

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX Championship

Motorsports

Kyle Camilleri continues to dominate ASMK Honda MX...

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong number

Court & Police

Treatment order for man who harassed the wrong num...

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching court order

Court & Police

No bail for â€˜parkerâ€™ accused of breaching cour...

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural areas, the Environment Minister requests a review of existing policy

National

Updated | With fuel stations popping up in rural a...

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Europe

EU court bars sexuality tests for asylum seekers

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower

Townscapes

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Pacevill...

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Entertainment

Isle of MTV returns on 27 June

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that he once earned less than minimum wage

Court & Police

Busuttil loses libel on Labourâ€™s challenge that ...

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links

Europe

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming...

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

National

Registered unemployment drops across all ages

Three dead and many injured as train derails near Milan, Italy

World

Three dead and many injured as train derails near ...

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new legislation

National

Bicycle helmet use to become optional under new le...

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated and humble manâ€™

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro â€˜a courageous, dedicated ...

Trending Articles
1

Vitals owner reveals how hospitals privatisation deal was all sewn up months before tender
2

Updated | MEPs voice concerns about Malta becoming one of EUâ€™s weakest links
3

â€˜Barracuda Aquilinaâ€™, the American-Maltese judge turned icon for women and survivors
4

[WATCH] Teachersâ€™ union forced to call off strike action at MCAST after college seeks court injunction
5

Planning Authority green-lights 32-storey Paceville high-rise tower