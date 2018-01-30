|
Court & Police
Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury told
Business Comment
Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wind | Calamatta ...
Theatre & Dance
An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory of Water
|
Mugshot by victim lands burglar in jail
A burglar who ended up in the news after his elderly victim took a photograph of his face has been jailed after pleading guilty to aggravated theft
Matthew Agius
30 January 2018, 1:00pm
Fabrizio Carucci, 50, an Italian, had broken into a house in Birkirkara on Sunday when he was discovered by the house’s elderly female occupant as he rummaged through her purse. The woman took a photo of the man and showed it to the police, recognised Carucci from the likeness.
Carucci, who told the court that he no longer had an address in Malta and that he had been a waiter “up till now,” was charged with theft aggravated by place and attempted theft aggravated by value. He was also accused of breaching a suspended sentence from last November, breaching a conditional discharge and relapsing.
Addressing the court through an interpreter, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges. The court asked him if he needed time to reconsider his admission “because if not you will be going to prison.”
Inspector Elton Taliana, prosecuting, insisted on an effective prison sentence. The man had been convicted of theft in the past and had received a suspended sentence and did not appear to have changed his ways, said the inspector.
In his submissions on punishment lawyer Christopher Chircop, legal aid, said the accused was sorry for what he had done and had a substance abuse problem. He asked the court to bear these factors in mind together with the man’s early admission when sentencing.
In view of the accused’s admission, the court found Carucci guilty. After weighing the apology and early admission against the fact that he had breached a conditional discharge and had a suspended sentence hanging over him, magistrate Neville Camilleri jailed Carucci for 24 months.
The court urged the authorities to place the man on a drug rehabilitation programme.
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Court & Police
Company director jailed for misappropriation
Court & Police
Blade used in 2010 Hal Far murder not found, jury ...
Court & Police
'I give you my word, I will not commit another cri...
Court & Police
Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scan...
Business Comment
Apple stock retreat – red flags waving in the wi...
Theatre & Dance
An exciting cast leads Masquerade’s The Memory o...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Doctors’ union to launch widespread industrial action against Steward transfer
2
Casa to hand FIAU evidence to Moneyval investigation team ahead of Malta visit
3
Constitutional Court overrules Speaker on oil scandal decision
4
John Dalli accuses Pana committee MEPs of forming a lynch mob
5
PN wants to retain reference to unborn child in domestic violence law
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons