We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operation

World

Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operation

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime Minister’s office

National

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime...

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrade

National

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrad...

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Court & Police

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, college principal says

Court & Police

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, coll...

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police

Court & Police

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

Court & Police

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new cars a day

National

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new cars a day

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

National

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Court & Police

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade

National

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a deca...

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State of the Union address

World

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State of the Union ad...

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s share raised after declaring stock split | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s...

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by rules, in three-step process

National

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by rules, in three...

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting at 16

National

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting...

Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for millions in damages

National

Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for m...

Home
News
Court & Police

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Magistrate Joe Mifsud ruled that the man was simply expressing his opinion in a Facebook post in which he implied that Muslims in Malta were guests and should "go back to their country" if they did not want to abide by the law

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
31 January 2018, 12:51pm
Print Version
Sara Ezabe filed a police complaint over a Facebook post, she felt incited racial hatred
Sara Ezabe filed a police complaint over a Facebook post, she felt incited racial hatred
A court has acquitted a man of abusing social inclusion campaigner Sara Ezabe with a view to inciting racial hatred.

Brandon Bartolo had been charged with the misuse of electronic equipment, using threatening or abusive language with the intention of instigating violence or racial hatred against a person or group of persons and relapsing after making a series of posts on the Ghaqda Patrijotti Maltin Facebook page in connection with the European Court’s decision to ban all religious symbols from the workplace.

Ezabe, a 21 year-old Muslim student who had founded the #RedefiningUs movement, who is also a commissioner of the National Youth Council in Malta, had contacted the police after reading racist comments made in her regard on the group's Facebook page. She was not summoned to testify.

Bartolo had written “Tmur tihdu fox kemm anda … awnhekk edin pajjizna .. ahna religjon wihed biss … huma guests iridu jimxu al ligijiet tagna … ma jogobomx?? Fuck off back to your country!”

Bartolo’s counsel had contested the interpretation of the law relating to incitement to racial hatred, insisting that the legal requisites were not present.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud agreed. “Even if we disregard the mediocrity, many of the comments can be taken as an exercise of freedom of expression by several people. However, other comments go clearly beyond freedom of expression. And when one extreme comment is made, then you start to see a number of others becoming emboldened and encouraged to do the same, by firing off comments recklessly, without attention, measure and limits... dragged by the delirious and mistaken belief that they have the right to say what they like, how they like and however they feel they should say it.” This was where site administrators come in, he said.

The comments showed a strong concern that this country and the EU faced great challenges posed by uncontrolled illegal immigration and that the efforts made so far have not succeeded in tackling the issue.

“Rather, there is a sentiment that the Maltese are being discriminated against in the sense that the media is giving more attention, importance and coverage to the complaints that affect the immigrants than those that affected the Maltese. But then there is a massive drop in the quality of comments that go beyond freedom of expression and criticism about the situation of immigration in Malta and its effects on Malta and the Maltese.”

The court said an analysis of the responsibility of the accused could not concentrate solely on his words in the abstract, but had to be taken in the context of what was being written by other people, as well as the place where it was made.

“Contrary to what a number of individuals think, in a democratic society one cannot say all they want and feel. There are limits established by law that must be observed. The right of commentators to comment may surpass the limits of mediocrity, but never those established in the law."

In this case, the court said, Bartolo had expressed his opinion on a previous post and his intention had been to express his opinion “whether you agree with it or not or the words he used to express this opinion, in the opinion of the court this did not result in damage, annoyance or offence to others.”

The court therefore acquitted Bartolo.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operation

World

Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operat...

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime Minister’s office

National

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agenc...

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrade

National

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM ...

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Court & Police

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets tw...

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, college principal says

Court & Police

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted stud...

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police

Court & Police

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatenin...

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

Court & Police

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new cars a day

National

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new c...

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

National

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking a...

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Court & Police

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sa...

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade

National

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking...

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State of the Union address

World

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State ...

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s share raised after declaring stock split | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk ...

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by rules, in three-step process

National

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by ...

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting at 16

National

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students thi...

Trending Articles
1

Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for millions in damages
2

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe
3

Updated | Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta
4

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade
5

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league