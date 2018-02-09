No bail for suspected pimp

The man was accused of living off his wife’s prostitution earnings

matthew_agius
9 February 2018, 2:30pm
by Matthew Agius
A man accused of living off the earnings of his wife, a prostitute, has been remanded in custody this afternoon.

Vice Squad Inspector John Spiteri arraigned Gianluca Ferorelli of Bari, Italy, before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech earlier today, charging the Italian with living off the earnings of prostitution.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace, appointed as legal aid, entered a plea of not guilty on Ferorelli’s behalf and requested bail. 

Micallef Stafrace argued that the issue was whether he had a fixed residence and that in this case the accused had been in Malta for two years, living in Zurrieq.

But Inspector Spiteri said he was objecting to bail not due to the fear that he doesn’t appear. “The principal witness is his wife as he was living in part or in full on the earnings of prostitution. He also knows the clients of the massage parlour. The fear that there would be tampering with evidence Is massive.”

Court reporter Matthew Agius
