Virtu Ferries trips cancelled due to strong weather

Strong winds will hit the Maltese Islands on Thursday, with strong West Northwest winds reaching up to force 7

Virtu Ferries have cancelled all trips to Sicily on Thursday, due to strong weather conditions.“All voyages on Thursday 28 December have been cancelled due to unfavourable sea weather conditions,” says the Virtu Ferries site.Malta International Airport’s weather report shows that the seas will be rough on Thursday.A weather warning was also issued due to strong West Northwest winds in the morning. Wind force will be 5 to 6, locally force 6 to 7 at first and later becoming locally force 5 for some time during the day.The strong winds have had a serious impact last night, when a private jet belonging to Conservative Party peer Michael Ashcroft careened off the Malta runway and crashed into the Hal Farrug offices of the Polidano Group after the parked aircraft got unhinged.MIA said the incident was due to the strong winds which hit the island yesterday evening.