|
Business Comment
U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | Calamatta Cusch...
|
Virtu Ferries trips cancelled due to strong weather
Strong winds will hit the Maltese Islands on Thursday, with strong West Northwest winds reaching up to force 7
Maria Pace
28 December 2017, 9:03am
“All voyages on Thursday 28 December have been cancelled due to unfavourable sea weather conditions,” says the Virtu Ferries site.
Malta International Airport’s weather report shows that the seas will be rough on Thursday.
A weather warning was also issued due to strong West Northwest winds in the morning. Wind force will be 5 to 6, locally force 6 to 7 at first and later becoming locally force 5 for some time during the day.
The strong winds have had a serious impact last night, when a private jet belonging to Conservative Party peer Michael Ashcroft careened off the Malta runway and crashed into the Hal Farrug offices of the Polidano Group after the parked aircraft got unhinged.
MIA said the incident was due to the strong winds which hit the island yesterday evening.
Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
Court & Police
17 months for phone theft and indecent acts
Business Comment
U.S. market update, fashion and gaming consoles | ...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft â€˜taxiesâ€™ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2
Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears
3
[WATCH] â€˜Hawn Kingâ€™â€¦ man greets Prime Minister
4
[WATCH] Crash, boom, bang... an airplane has just crossed the road
5
Killed by a parcel bomb 40 years ago, Karin Grech's murder remains unsolved
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons