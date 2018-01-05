[WATCH] New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

By the end of this year the premises will also be housing a library, a day centre, a community computer lab and a performance space

New Valletta local council offices inaugurated

The new premises for the Valletta Local Council has been inaugurated after extensive refurbishment works of the site of what was once the Cafe Premier.Valletta’s mayor Alexiei Dingli explained that by the end of this year the premises will also be housing a library, a day centre, a community computer lab and a performance space.The transition was ten years in the making and had cost over €300,000 so far with further costs expected, he said.It was a fitting premises for one of the busiest local councils in Malta, Dingli added, thanking Bonnici and all the staff and workmen for their efforts.Deputy leader of the opposition, David Agius said he felt Valletta’s local council fully deserved offices befitting its role. It was “money well spent” for the benefit of all Maltese, not just Valletta residents, he said.Bonnici also thanked all involved for their work, saying it was an example of the good that can emerge from politics and an example of maturity and collaboration for 2018 and the years to come.