‘I protest my innocence’ says footballer on life ban
Former Malta U-21 player Emmanuel Briffa protests his innocence after UEFA truncated his football career with a life-ban over bribery accusations
Matthew Vella
10 January 2018, 9:46am
One of the seven co-accused, goalkeeper Matthew Calleja Cremona, was the only person acquitted of the lot. He greeted the news of the decision with a long message on Facebook: “In my case justice prevailed, my name remains intact.”
Defender Emmanuel Briffa, however, is insisting on his innocence. In a comment through his spokesperson, Briffa told MaltaToday he would still evaluate his rights once a reasoned decision is published.
“I am not in a position to comment because I am still awaiting a reasoned decision, after which I will evaluate my position based on this reasoned decision,” Briffa said. The UEFA decision can still be appealed by the footballers.
“I protest my innocence as also recognised by the criminal courts in its judgement,” Briffa said, referring to a court decision that acquitted him and Cesare.
The two footballers, who had been suspended by the MFA pending the UEFA decision, were acquitted of the match-fixing charges in the game against Montenegro played in March 2015.
Magistrate Joe Mifsud found that plans to fix the match had been abandoned before the two players had ever discussed monetary compensation.
According to the law, players approached with match-fixing offers have three months to inform authorities. In this case, police had pressed charges before the three-month period had expired, the court found.
Police had filed charges against Cesare and Briffa after fellow U-21 player Seyble Zammit had admitted to similar charges. Zammit was spared punishment in exchange for helping police with their investigations.
Charges were also filed against a former footballer and army soldier, Ronnie Mackay, who is alleged to have been the middle-man in the match-fixing attempts.
The court found that Cesare and Briffa had been subjected to intense “peer pressure” from Zammit, an unnamed “Asian” person and others, which would have been tough for them to resist.
But another of the accused players in the UEFA disciplinary hearings who always protested his innocence, was yesterday singing a different tune.
Luxol keeper Matthew Calleja Cremona said on Facebook that justice had prevailed in his case.
“Strangely, many people commenting never know the exact details of a scenario but still feel the need to post their vague opinion, that only adds insult to injury. I’m sure that at least 90% of these people never felt the need to support their country while we broke the national team record with 11 points. Ask yourselves one question: did you even dare watch the game mentioned in this match-fixing case before commenting? I’m sure you didn’t,” Calleja Cremona said about comments posted on social media.
“I can only thank God that I had a great performance in this game where I was even told by the Maltese media in a post-match interview that I was the best player on the field.”
Calleja Cremona also said that bets placed on the match had been unsuccessful, but said that just “one genuine mistake” could have cost him his career “considering that great responsibility lies on the goalkeeper especially in international matches.”
“I understand that every Maltese football follower has been hurt by this match-fixing case but rest assured that I have been hurt deeply that I had to pass through such a disgusting situation and I am sure there are other players feeling just the same. I am hurt because I have played that game. I was representing my country on that day. I have always felt the honour and pride of representing my country.”
Calleja Cremona also said he was angry at MaltaToday for having published his name back in December as one of the seven players in the UEFA disciplinary committeehearings.
“On the contrary, well done to those journalists who kept the names for themselves until the case has been closed. You showed an example of what really is professional journalism.”
MFA reaction
Secretary General of the Malta Football Association, Angelo Chetcuti, clarified that the players have the right to appeal the decision to suspend them. He also said that the UEFA did not allow the MFA to be present for the hearing.
Chetcuti said that this decision would no doubt leave an impact on Maltese football, both at home and abroad. “Sooner or later, this decision had to be reached, and would in any case have an impact on Malta’s image both locally and internationally, in relation to football.”
The situation, he said, is a symptom of the offence of match fixing, and it grows from the “silence of those who come in contact with it.”
“On the other hand, situations like this indicate that wherever there were suspicions, there were mechanisms which in turn lead to consequences.”
In this sense, the “disciplinary process relies on those who have the courage to speak up.”
UEFA initiated disciplinary investigations against the seven Malta under-21 players for allegedly having infringed several provisions of Article 12 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) in connection to potential match-fixing issues. The investigation related to two UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2017 matches played in March by Malta against Montenegro on 23 March 2016 and the Czech Republic on 29 March 2016. After hearings on 14 and 15 December 2017, UEFA announced its decisions.
Who are the players:
Emanuel Briffa
Lifelong ban from all football related activity for having acted in a manner that is likely to exert an unlawful or undue influence on the course and/or result of a match or competition with a view to gaining an advantage for himself or a third party.
Kyle Cesare
Lifelong ban from all football related activity for having acted in a manner that is likely to exert an unlawful or undue influence on the course and/or result of a match or competition with a view to gaining an advantage for himself or a third party.
Samir Arab
Two-year ban (until 31.12.2019) for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition
Ryan Camenzuli
One year and six months ban (until 30.06.2019) and community football service for not imme- diately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition.
Llywelyn Cremona
12 months (until 31.12.2018) and community football service for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition.
Luke Montebello
12 months (until 31.12.2018) and community football service for not immediately and voluntarily informing UEFA if approached in connection with activities aimed at influencing in an unlawful or undue manner the course and/or result of a match or competition.
Matthew Calleja Cremona
The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body decided to close the disciplinary proceedings opened against Calleja Cremona. Consequently, the player is allowed to participate in any football activities.
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
