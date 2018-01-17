Candles for Daphne Caruana Galizia at Valletta memorial

Three months to the day after Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered, people paid tribute to the slain journalist at the makeshift memorial in front of the Valletta law courts

Daphne Caruana Galizia was remembered on Tuesday evening by a small crowd of people who gathered at the Great Siege monument in Valletta that has become a makeshift shrine for the slain journalist.Candles with messages written on them, calling for justice to be served, were placed at the foot of the monument. Activist Manuel Delia also read out a message.One of the messages pasted to the foot of the monument read: "She was murdered because she mattered." Other messages depicted Caruana Galizia's last words on her blog: "The situation is desperate."