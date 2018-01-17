|
|
Candles for Daphne Caruana Galizia at Valletta memorial
Three months to the day after Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered, people paid tribute to the slain journalist at the makeshift memorial in front of the Valletta law courts
16 January 2018, 7:11pm
Candles with messages written on them, calling for justice to be served, were placed at the foot of the monument. Activist Manuel Delia also read out a message.
|
