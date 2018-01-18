|
Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job
Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident
Kaccaturi San Ubertu condemn Maltese caught hunting illegally in Sicily
KSU said it would await Italian court’s verdict, and would revoke any memberships, if those charged were members of the organisation
Massimo Costa
18 January 2018, 9:08am
KSU said, in a press release, that it upholds legal and sustainable hunting and deplores any acts that put this practice under a bad light.
“KSU practices a policy of zero tolerance towards hunting or trapping illegalities,” the hunting group said, adding that it would await the Italian court’s verdict and the publication of the names of those charged.
If any of those charged turned out to be KSU members, their membership would be permanently revoked, it said.
“Over the years KSU has worked towards eradicating abuse and trusts that such individuals find no shelter from all other hunting organisations,” the organisation maintained.
Maltese charged in Sicily over illegal hunting
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist.
