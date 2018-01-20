Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

National

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Court & Police

Shop staff stop would-be thief

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Football

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upgrade

National

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upg...

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Nature

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

Football

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’

National

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicis...

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Valletta 2018

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Music

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

World

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macr...

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-offs' says Graffiti

National

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-off...

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

World

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquarters in St. Julian's Malta

Announcements

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquart...

Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

National

Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

Home
News
National

Bishop Sylvester Magro passes away

Mons. Sylvester Magro OFM, Bishop of Saldae, who served as the Apostolic Vicar of Benghazi in Libya from 1997 until 2016, has died at the age of 76

 

matthew_agius
Matthew Agius
20 January 2018, 9:46am
Print Version
Mons. Sylvester Magro OFM
Mons. Sylvester Magro OFM
Mons. Sylvester Magro OFM, Bishop of Saldae, who served as the Apostolic Vicar of Benghazi in Libya from 1997 until 2016, has died.
Mons. Magro, who is from Rabat, died this morning at 2:20am at the age of 76.

Magro was born in Rabat, Malta on 14 February 1941. In 1957 he joined the Franciscan order and was ordained a priest nine years later on 26 March 1966. In 1982 Magro became the parish priest of Sliema in Malta.

In 1991 he was made responsible for the Maltese and English-speaking communities in Libya before being appointed as the Apostolic Vicar of Benghazi by Pope John Paul in 1997.

He was assisted by Joseph Mercieca the Archbishop of Malta and Giovanni Innocenzo Martinelli the Apostolic Vicar of Tripoli.

During the Libyan Civil War Bishop Magro repeatedly ignored advice to flee the country for his own safety, remaining instead with the people of Libya.

On the occasion of Bishop Magro's 75th birthday, 14 February 2016, Pope Francis accepted his resignation and appointed Monsignor George Bugeja OFM, then coadjutor bishop of Tripoli, as his successor.
His funeral, presente cadavere, will be held on Monday January 22 at the Mdina cathedral.

matthew_agius
Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges calm

World

Turkish jets strike Kurds in Syria as the US urges...

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies aged 91

World

Three Michelin star French chef Paul Bocuse dies a...

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

National

[LIVE] Thousands flock to Valletta for V18 launch

Shop staff stop would-be thief

Court & Police

Shop staff stop would-be thief

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Football

FA Trophy | Mosta 1 – Żejtun Corinthians 2

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebbuga network upgrade

National

Enemalta to pump €8m into Marsaxlokk and Birzebb...

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research boat

Nature

[WATCH] Penguin hitchhikes a ride aboard research ...

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

Football

Pele not in hospital, spokesperson says

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’

National

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against remova...

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ceremony

Valletta 2018

Valletta gears up ahead of official V18 opening ce...

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdose

Music

Tom Petty death ruled accidental painkiller overdo...

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – President Emmanuel Macron

World

Special UK deal possible after Brexit – Presiden...

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privatisation rip-offs' says Graffiti

National

ITS, Vitals and AUM 'latest in long list of privat...

US government in shutdown after budget bill failure

World

US government in shutdown after budget bill failur...

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening of new Headquarters in St. Julian's Malta

Announcements

Gaming Innovation Group celebrates grand opening o...

Trending Articles
1

Nationalist MP boycotts Valletta 2018 ceremony over deleterious state of residents’ amenities
2

‘Church won’t carry out crusade against removal of Catholicism from Constitution’
3

Malta toys with extending passport sale through Surveymonkey online poll
4

Not leaving: The Maltese living in the Brexit Kingdom
5

EU Commissioner dubs Malta a ‘fiscal black hole’ in latest skirmish on tax