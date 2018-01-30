|
It's a hard slog: Only 21 social workers for 742 cases in State schools
All social workers in State schools are currently on industrial action • Church schools have 10 social workers for 208 cases
Maria Pace
30 January 2018, 11:16am
Answering a parliamentary question put to him by Opposition spokesperson Therese Comodini Cachia, Educational Minister Evarist Bartolo said these social workers handled 352 primary school cases and 390 in secondary schools.
In Church schools there are 10 social works, who take care of 208 separate cases.
Last week, the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses announced that Social workers who work at state schools would follow industrial directives, which started yesterday.
MUMN had said that issues related to continuous professional development were ignored by the government.
Meanwhile, answering a parliamentary question by Opposition spokesperson Jason Azzopardi, Bartolo said there are currently 2,380 LSAs working with the government, 351 more than in 2015.
