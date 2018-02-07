[WATCH] Jason Micallef posts video of young people vandalising Valletta 18 sculptures

The V18 chairman urged anyone with information about the youths to contact the police or the V18 foundation

maria_pace
7 February 2018, 4:41pm
by Maria Pace
One of the sculptures that was vandalised
One of the sculptures that was vandalised

Jason Micallef today posted a video of young people vandalising the Valletta 2018 sculpures. 

The V18 chairman took to Facebook to issue an appeal, asking people to contact the Valletta 2018 foundation or go directly to the police if they had any information about the youths featured in the video.

Micallef claimed that the 10-second video proved that a group of four teenagers had vandalised the new polystyrene statues in the capital city.

In the video, the teen can be clearly seen smiling and vandalising one of the statues situated close to the newly restored Triton fountain.

The set of sculptures named, ‘Hekk jghid il-Malti’, were vandalised just two days after they were set up in Valletta’s entrance and were today carted off for restoration works.  

Micallef asked the public to contact Valletta 2018 foundation on 21242018 or call the police if they had any information. 

