Unborn children’s rights should be next on the agenda, PN says

Nationalist Party wants a discussion to strengthen the rights of unborn children and pregnant mothers after MaltaToday survey reveals an overwhelming rejection of abortion

8 February 2018, 11:31am
Nationalist Party family shadow minister Claudio Grech believes the country's next step should be to discuss "a model" to protect unborn children.

Grech was appointed shadow minister for social policy in PN leader Adrian Delia's reshuffle last week. However, his portfolio also includes the  protection of the unborn child.

Taking a leaf from the findings of a MaltaToday survey on abortion, Grech said the results showed how the country "chooses to defend life".

The survey revealed an overwhelming rejection of abortion across all age groups. The only exception people were ready to make was if the mother's life was in danger.

Grech said the PN has always been consistent in its position against abortion. He said the results of the MT survey made the party "honoured to be Maltese".

“Now that it has been shown that abortion will not be part of Maltese society, we have to work towards further protecting the rights of unborn children as well as that of pregnant mothers,” Grech said.

The party was working on new proposals within the health, education and the social solidarity sectors, he added. "We hope to not only strengthen the rights of unborn children but also make their lives better once they are born," Grech said.

