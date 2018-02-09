Front Harsien ODZ and Civil Society Network urge government to protect Zonqor

Front Harsien ODZ and Civil Society Network have both called for the protection of Zonqor land.

The organisations said this following yesterday’s parliamentary debate, during which the government said that the motion tabled by the Opposition to take back Zonqor Point back from of the American University of Malta (AUM) operators had no legal basis.

Front Harsien said that now, nothing is stopping the government from re-opening negotiations with the Sadeen group to save Zonqor from development.

“As things stand now, the ODZ site in Zonqor is still scheduled to be part of a national park in the local plan. If the local plan is not amended no development can take place on this site,” Front Harsien said.

The organisation also noted that the development in Zonqor proposed in plans presented so far mostly consists of sea view dormitories which can well be located elsewhere.

“We urge the government to close this chapter in full dialogue with all stakeholders with the aim of protecting ODZ land and including all Zonqor in the Inwadar park.”

The Civil Society Network also said it is determined to cooperate with all persons of good will to ensure that the land at Żonqor, Marsascala, is transferred back to the Maltese and used for the common good.

“The other part of the so-called “university” in Cospicua until now has been a catastrophic failure, with a grand total of 15 students, whereas the promised lucrative jobs to academics are crumbling,” CSN said.

“In the Network’s opinion, the government has a moral duty towards the Maltese to accept reality and ensure that the vast area of ODZ land at Żonqor is not sacrificed for what increasingly looks like a white elephant.”

CSN said it believed that at this point, failure on the part of the government to adopt reparative measures with regard to the Żonqor ODZ land would further strengthen the legitimate doubts in respect of the real scope and nature of this investment and of the government’s role in it.