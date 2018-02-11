Delia: Constitutional change should not turn into Labour ‘marketing gimmick’

The Nationalist Party will not allow a constitutional overhaul to turn into another “marketing gimmick” for Labour to gain more votes, PN leader Adrian Delia said in a radio interview today.

Delia said the PN will be clear on what exactly needs to change in the Constitution, as these changes would have to be led by experts in their field,

“Let’s respect the Maltese people and give the Constitution the dignity it deserves,” he said, accusing the PL of implementing short-term changes “to make money and garner votes.”

Delia the government was talking about national health care when it was former health minister Konrad Mizzi who signed the VGH deal, even though “he was no doctor, or professor, or in any way understood health”.

“The government immediately saw VGH as a golden opportunity for trade at the expense of Maltese property, and not because it is concerned with public health,” Delia said, adding that the VGH deal took place so that “someone else makes millions off our backs.”

Mizzi, he said, signed the deal specifically so that it would fail. “In the coming weeks, the government will be doing everything in its might for us to forget VGH, because this is the biggest case of robbery to ever happen, and that is currently happening, of the Maltese people.”

The Labour government never cared about education either, according to Delia. “It was the PN which opened a school per year, whereas the PL threatened and closed them.”

“The government needs to stop thinking only about money, but also focus on how the generation will develop,” Delia said, adding that in the case of American University of Malta (AUM), the prime minister once again trusted someone who has no experience in education, but is a contractor, thereby undermining the prestige of the University of Malta, Delia said.

Delia accused Labour of having no vision for the future or a long-term strategy, pointing out that the prime minister himself admitted that he will only serve ten years in office. “While the government is speculating and trading, we are left with children without a proper education and in bad health,” Delia said, citing obesity rates and the unpopularity of sport in country.