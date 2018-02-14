IĠM condemns ‘disruption’ of journalist filming Caruana Galizia council meeting

The Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM) has condemned the way a journalist was “disrupted” as he was filming a heated Valletta local council meeting on Tuesday discussing a motion to remove Daphne Caruana Galizia’s memorial in front of the Great Siege Monument.

The Institute said that video footage showed a person coming up to a ONE journalist as he was filming and causing an interruption. The person in question is thought to be Caruana Galizia’s sister, Helene Asciak.

“The IĠM reiterates the importance of respecting the work journalists do in public, and makes an appeal for journalists to be left to do their duties without encountering any risk”, it said.

Last evening’s meeting, which ended with a ruling by Valletta mayor Alexiei Dingli that the local council had no jurisdiction over the Great Siege monument and could thus not accept the motion, was characterised by constant rowdy arguments from both sides of the debate.