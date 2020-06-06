Calamatta Cuschieri reopens its branches

All Calamatta Cuschieri branches located in Mosta, Fgura, Sliema, Qormi and Birkirkara have reopened their doors to welcome the public during regular opening hours between Monday and Thursdays from 09.00 - 19.00, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8.30 - 17.00 and on Saturdays from 9.00 -13.00.



Face-to-face meetings have also resumed, whereby their financial advisors are available to discuss your financial planning requirements including our full service on Investments, Life Insurance and Pensions. For the safety of both their staff and customers, meetings have been limited to 45 minutes.



In addition, as per the health authorities’ guidelines, clients are asked to call at their premises wearing the provided face mask, use the hand sanitizer upon entering and to adhere to the recommended social distancing whilst indoors. Their staff will guide you throughout your visit to stay safe.



Clients may also get in touch with their advisors via video chat remotely, while their Call Centre is available on +356 25 688 688, via live chat through their website www.cc.com.mt or alternatively, you may send an email on [email protected].