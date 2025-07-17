Teenage tourist injured by boat propeller at Blue Lagoon

An 18-year-old Spanish tourist suffered grievous injuries in an accident at the Blue Lagoon in Comino on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were informed of the incident at around 4:30pm. Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager was climbing aboard a boat when she was struck by the vessel’s propeller, which was active at the time.

She sustained injuries to her leg and received immediate assistance from lifeguards with the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps (ERRC) before being transported to the Gozo General Hospital. She was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.