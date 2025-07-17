menu

Teenage tourist injured by boat propeller at Blue Lagoon

Tourist in hospital with grievous injuries after propeller accident in Comino

17 July 2025, 6:26pm
by Nicole Meilak
The tourist was climbing aboard a boat at the Blue Lagoon when she was struck by the vessel's propeller
An 18-year-old Spanish tourist suffered grievous injuries in an accident at the Blue Lagoon in Comino on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were informed of the incident at around 4:30pm. Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager was climbing aboard a boat when she was struck by the vessel’s propeller, which was active at the time.

She sustained injuries to her leg and received immediate assistance from lifeguards with the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps (ERRC) before being transported to the Gozo General Hospital. She was later certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.

