AI driven product launched with UBET simulated reality games

Maltco Lotteries announced today, the launch of UBET Simulated Reality encompassing a range of football and tennis AI-driven events. The new offering is deployed by the Maltco Lotteries’ parent company INTRALOT and will enhance its prestigious sports offering in Malta.

The new introduction will incorporate Pre-Game and Live Betting Markets played out over a full 90 minutes with vast betting markets available to choose from.

Simulated Reality Events, powered by SPORTRADAR, are AI driven simulated matches generated by computer software which totally reflect the flow, duration, and rules of the real sport. The generated events are based on historical statistics and data of the real teams involved in the respective simulated match whereby results are determined by advanced algorithms, using a certified RNG infrastructure.

When announcing this release, Maltco Lotteries’ CEO, Vasileios Kasiotakis said that the company is thrilled to continue broadening its sportsbook offer with innovative markets aimed to attract existing and new sports enthusiasts. “As the pioneers and leaders of betting in Malta, we feel committed to offer the most comprehensive sports betting product to our retailers in order to offer an unmatched gaming experience inside the shops operating within a safe environment, practicing social distancing measures, following the Anti Money Laundering regulations and providing entertainment through a vast portfolio of games which have been specifically designed on responsible gaming principles”.

“With the addition of Simulated Reality, we remain committed to offering a world-class betting experience to our partner in Malta and help them create a more engaging relationship with their players,” said Dr. Chris Dimitriadis, INTRALOT’s Group CEO.

UBET Simulated Reality will be launching today covering the top-tier international leagues and competitions including English Premier League, Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, and Europa League.

For more information about UBET Simulated Reality, players are encouraged to visit the company’s website, social media pages or call Maltco’s Helpline on +356 23883333 which is open from Monday to Sunday between 6am and 8pm.

About MALTCO LOTTERIES

MALTCO LOTTERIES, a modern and dynamic company established in 2003, holds the latest Licence and Concession to operate the National Lottery of Malta awarded in 2012. Maltco Lotteries provides high-quality, innovative, and entertaining games (including lotteries, sports-betting, fast games and instant games) under the auspices of the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The company’s POS network offers a friendly, secure and entertaining gaming environment, in which players can enjoy their favourite games, assisted by the highly-trained Maltco Lotteries Agents’ client service.

Maltco Lotteries has leveraged INTRALOT’s innovative technology and advanced services, ensuring security, trustworthiness, transparency, and a superior gaming experience. Certified under the Responsible Gaming, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and Security Control (WLA SCS) standards by the European Lotteries and the World Lottery Association, Maltco Lotteries provides a responsible and secure retail network, the largest one in Malta and Gozo, maintaining the leading position in the market. Maltco Lotteries has an exceptional Corporate Social Responsibility track record, consistently supporting the Governmental Good Causes Fund and numerous Maltese charitable causes, as well as sponsoring local sports and athletes, contributing to Malta’s culture and community well-being.

About INTRALOT

INTRALOT, a publicly listed company established in 1992, is a leading gaming solutions supplier and operator active in 44 regulated jurisdictions worldwide. With a global workforce of approximately 3,800 employees in 2019, INTRALOT is committed to redefine innovation and quality of services in the lottery and gaming sector, while supporting operators in raising funds for good causes. Uniquely positioned to deliver state-of-the-art technology across geographies, the company has developed an advanced ecosystem that serves all verticals enabling the digital transformation of gaming operators and offering players an unparalleled gaming experience. INTRALOT has been awarded the prestigious Responsible Gaming Framework certification by the World Lottery Association and is certified under the WLA Security Control Standard. Visit us at www.intralot.com.

For more info: Ms. Chryssa Amanatidou, Group Corporate Affairs Director

Phone: +30 2106156000, Fax: +30 2106106800, email: [email protected]