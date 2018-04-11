LeoVegas Player Wins €6.7 Million Jackpot on Mobile

A lucky winner has hit the jackpot playing the popular Hall of Gods game on the leading mobile casino, LeoVegas.com.

The 37-year -old man won over €6.7 million playing NetEnt's Hall of Gods on Leo-Vegas’ mobile app. He staked just €10 on the bet before going on to take the seven-figure jackpot.

The winner is now already making plans for his winnings, including fulfilling his long-time wish of renovating his house.

The winner said: “I’m still in disbelief and shock - I simply can’t believe I won! I was at home playing on my mobile so it was a great feeling when I realized I’ve literally hit the jackpot!”

Karolina Pelc, Casino Director for LeoVegas, said: “We are delighted to add yet another big jackpot winner to our list. The fact that a person became a multimillionaire simply by entertaining himself and playing LeoVegas on his mobile is simply amazing. It shows that everything is possible.”

The average jackpot win on Hall of Gods is usually around €5.9m, making it one of the largest ones on LeoVegas.com. What makes Hall of Gods such a popular game with players is of course the large jackpot and the number of fun game features with expanding wilds and free spins bonus rounds. Other jackpot slots available are Mega Fortune and Mega Fortune Dreams.