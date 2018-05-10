MeDirect makes major investment in credit market capabilities

MDB Group (MeDirect), a pan-European ECB regulated entity with Banks in Malta and Belgium, announces an important strategic hire to its senior management team, strengthening its growing corporate lending business and to spearhead the bank’s diversification into new and adjacent product areas.

Michael Curtis will join as Chief Investment Officer of the Group, reporting to Mark Watson, CEO, and will be responsible for leading the core credit activities of the bank, whilst developing new and adjacent business lines to enhance the strategic development of the Group. Michael joins MeDirect’s team in London.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Watson, Chief Executive Officer, MeDirect said, “Hiring Michael underlines our belief in the long term potential of our corporate lending business and in broadening our investment capability. We are delighted to have attracted this exceptional hire to join MeDirect’s senior management team in the new role of CIO. Michael has excellent credentials and a very strong track record; he will contribute greatly to strengthening and growing MeDirect’s footprint.”

Mike Bussey, Chairman, MDB group further commented, “MeDirect has an excellent track record in its core lending activity and we see significant opportunities to advance growth in this area. Having Michael on-board will enable us to expand into further products and territories as we look to build and diversify into new areas.”