Architecture & Design magazine out this Sunday

Architecture has the power to transform not just spaces but the way we live, work, and connect. In this issue, we dive into the creative minds shaping Malta’s architectural future.

Gracing our cover is a stunning residential project by CVC Architecture Studio. Led by founders Ian Critien and Andrea Vassallo Cesareo, the firm has been at the forefront of blending cutting-edge design with a profound respect for Malta’s unique architectural identity since its founding in 2011. In this exclusive interview, Critien and Vassallo Cesareo take us on their journey into architecture, sharing the motivations behind the establishment of their firm and their approach to navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by the Maltese landscape.

Their philosophy? “Only when the quality of space, function, and design is truly appreciated, together with a respect for the past, the present, and the place, can the true spirit of Maltese architecture shine through.” This ethos is reflected in every project they undertake, where they seamlessly integrate modern innovation with a deep understanding of Malta’s rich architectural heritage.

In addition, we highlight other inspiring local projects that are pushing the boundaries of design. One standout is Winnow by Archi+, a family home that brings together timeless Maltese traditions and modern design. With a focus on comfort, functionality, and nature, it’s a perfect example of how contemporary architecture can embrace heritage while staying fresh and relevant.

Another highlight is Casa Bormlisa by Architecture 360, a project which transforms a neglected townhouse in the heart of Bormla into an inviting haven for visitors. By merging restored historic elements with bold, modern extensions, the architects have created a space that celebrates light, openness, and the charm of Maltese urban living.

Looking ahead, we explore how Malta’s property market is changing. From smart home technologies to eco-friendly developments, the future is all about blending sustainability with the latest innovations.

This issue is a celebration of the architects and designers who are reimagining Malta’s spaces, one innovative project at a time. Whether you’re a design enthusiast or simply curious about the future of architecture, there’s plenty to discover.