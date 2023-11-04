Works by Mario Abela, Ġulja Holland and Pierre Portelli at ‘Possible Worlds’

“Possible Worlds” is not just any art exhibition: it’s a dynamic and educational experience that inspires a sense of purpose in our collective journey towards a more balanced and responsible coexistence with the Earth.

The multidisciplinary exhibition, a remarkable collaborative project together with Arts Council Malta, sets it apart from the rest. Hosted at Spazju Kreattiv, Malta’s National Centre for Creativity in Valletta, this exhibition is open to the public from the 4th of November 2023 to the 10th of December 2023

It features multi-media artworks by notable artists, namely Mario Abela, Ġulja Holland, Shezad Dawood, Helen Zughaib, Lara Baladi, Toontuloon, Pierre Portelli, Nora Byrne, and Juliana España Keller.

Alongside the exhibition, several related workshops are offered, making “Possible Worlds” a comprehensive educational experience that engages all age groups. The exhibition itself, curated by Nikki Petroni, education and development executive at Arts Council Malta, delves into the pressing environmental concerns resulting from urban expansion and the consequential impact on the natural and social environment. It provides a platform for both Maltese and international artists to present their perspectives through a rich array of artworks.

“‘Possible Worlds’ is a space for learning and discovery aimed at facilitating children and young audiences to engage with contemporary artworks and artists. This will be achieved through the exhibition itself as well as the educational programme,” Petroni said.

Visitors have the opportunity to reflect on the intricate relationship between human society and the environment and explore alternative possibilities for a more sustainable and harmonious future.

The diversity in the artistic expression, commissioned by Spazju Kreattiv, in collaboration with ŻiguŻajg Festival and Arts Council Malta, along with partners Valletta Design Cluster and the Valletta Cultural Agency, underscores the exhibition’s broader mission to promote awareness and foster dialogue on environmental issues.

Daniel Azzopardi, Artistic Director of Spazju Kreattiv, shared his perspective saying that “the project is fundamentally geared towards enhancing accessibility to the creative arts for children and young individuals. This goal is accomplished through the exploration of highly pertinent subjects and the active involvement of the audience in both the development and creation of the exhibition.”

Mary-Ann Cauchi, funding and strategy director at Arts Council Malta, highlighted the importance of such collaborations between cultural operators.

ŻiguŻajg Festival director Marta Vella expressed her excitement about having “Possible Worlds” as part of the Festival’s Programme. “We are thrilled to have Possible Worlds as part of the ŻiguŻajg Festival 2023’s Programme. This enchanting visual art exhibition will bring local and international talent together right here, in our home of Spazju Kreattiv. It will provoke our audiences to ask questions when they see the magnificent work and allow their imagination to take flight!”