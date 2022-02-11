[WATCH] Read, Learn, Repeat: National Book Prize winners get video trailers

Join us and the National Book Council in a splendid series of book trailers accompanying each of the 15 National Book Prize winners from 2021.

Every week, these trailers will introduce readers to one of the National Book Prize winners with a unique interpretation of the book.

Episode 1 features Merlin Publishers’s ‘Tal-Forn’ by Noel Tanti and Matt Stroud.

Get the book here directly from Merlin Publishers.