[WATCH] Markapaġna | Simone Spiteri

The actress and writer Simone Spiteri spoke to Luke Galea about the use of language and the search for roots in Alex Vella Gera's now decade old novel Is-Sriep Reġgħu saru Velenużi (Merlin Publishers, 2012), and how about her own work as a playwright.

Simone Spiteri is the Artistic Director of the theater company Dù Theater, which was founded in 2004, and twice awarded the Premju Francis Ebejer in 2009 and 2011. Her original work has been staged in several countries including Egypt, the US, England, Macedonia, Denmark and Spain. Her plays have been published in Żewġ Drammi: Repubblika Immakulata/Appuntamenti (2019) and she is also the author of the YA series of novels Il-Vinkulari, published by Merlin Publishers.

Books discussed in this episode:

Alex Vella Gera, Is-Sriep Reġgħu saru Velenużi (Merlin Publishers, 2012)

Simone Spiteri, Żewġ Drammi: Repubblika Immakulata/Appuntamenti (2019)

Music

Michael Azzopardi, ‘Skrejjen’

https://michaelazzopardi.xyz/

Markapaġna is produced by the National Book Council and aired in collaboration with MaltaToday.

Follow us on Facebook, YouTube or listen on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more information visit ​​https://ktieb.org.mt/.