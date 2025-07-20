Teen hospitalised after losing control of bike

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Saturday after losing control of his bike and crashing into a wall whilst cycling.

According to police, the accident happened at Triq il-Buqana, Rabat

Preliminary investigations suggest that the boy was driving his bike, when he lost control and crashed into a nearby wall.

A medical team went on site to treat the boy's injuries, after which he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance with grievous injuries.

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has opened an inquiry whilst police investigations are ongoing.