menu

Teen hospitalised after losing control of bike

16-year-old boy taken to hospital after losing control of his bike and crashing into a wall whilst cycling. 

juliana_zammit
20 July 2025, 9:22am
by Juliana Zammit

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalised with grievous injuries on Saturday after losing control of his bike and crashing into a wall whilst cycling. 

According to police, the accident happened at Triq il-Buqana, Rabat

Preliminary investigations suggest that the boy was driving his bike, when he lost control and crashed into a nearby wall.

A medical team went on site to treat the boy's injuries, after which he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance with grievous injuries. 

Magistrate Antoine Agius Bonnici has opened an inquiry whilst police investigations are ongoing.

Juliana Zammit is a part-time staff reporter and social media journalist. She is current...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.