menu

Fewer books bought last year but library loans increased

Book loans from public libraries stood at 910,976 in 2017, an increase of 8% over the previous year but families bought less books for home

kurt_sansone
23 August 2018, 12:03pm
by Kurt Sansone
Families spent less on printed material but borrowed more books from public libraries
Families spent less on printed material but borrowed more books from public libraries

Book lending remains popular with public libraries across Malta registering higher loans last year, figures out on Thursday showed.

The National Statistics Office said 910,976 book loans were made last year, with the most significant increases registered by libraries in the South Eastern and Northern districts.

Gozo was the only region that bucked the trend, registering a decline in book loans.

But the 8% increase in book loans notified by public libraries contrasted with a decrease in expenditure on printed material by families.

Book loans from public libraries increased by 8%
Book loans from public libraries increased by 8%

The NSO said that household expenditure on printed material stood at €37.5 million in 2017, a drop of €2.1 million on the previous year.

Families spent €21.8 million (-€1.3m) on books and €12.6 million (-€751,000) on newspapers and periodicals.

The NSO said imports and exports of books and periodicals during 2017 declined when compared to the preceding year.

Imports stood at €13.2 million, a drop of 22.7%, and exports stood at €5.4 million, a decrease of 14.2%. 

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in Books
Fewer books bought last year but library loans increased
Books

Fewer books bought last year but library loans increased
Kurt Sansone
Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival in its 13th edition
Books

Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival in its 13th edition
Staff Reporter
History and culture buff? Don’t miss Churches in Malta, out tomorrow with MaltaToday
Books

History and culture buff? Don’t miss Churches in Malta, out tomorrow with MaltaToday
Situation vacant: Mandarin translator for Dun Karm
Books

Situation vacant: Mandarin translator for Dun Karm
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe