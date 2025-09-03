My essentials: Gabriella Azzopardi’s cultural picks

I am a lover of the arts. I studied art, design, photography and psychology. My art can be described as surreal and emotionally symbolic. I have showcased my work in solo and collective exhibitions and art magazines in Malta and abroad. After my very recent solo exhibition of works in Balzan, I plan to continue showing my work in other countries and participate in artistic projects.

Book

Magritte by Suzi Gablik. A biography of Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte and the study of his art. This artist is one of my favourite surrealists. I find his work very inspirational and unique. His works are strange and unusual, yet romantic, captivating and thought provoking. The author lived with the Magrittes for eight months to gather material for this book. As an artist myself, I think such reads are essential to keep learning and improving personal work.

Film

I have recently watched the short series Ripley, written and directed by Steven Zaillian. Apart from having a very gripping story with very talented actors, presented in black and white, Ripley is visually very artistic, with beautiful scenes of Italian architecture and art. It also blends the story with Caravaggio’s life and his magnificent art. It was a pleasure to watch from start to finish.

Internet and TV

The internet is my main source of information. I enjoy reading art and culture updates and other interesting articles from the BBC arts website. I also follow other various renowned art gallery and museums pages and websites.

Music

Bloodflowers, an album released in 2000 by English rock band The Cure. It is one of my favourite bands, especially vocalist Robert Smith. It is a very good album in my opinion. I never tire from listening to it from time to time, also while working on my artworks. The songwriting is great, blended with mesmerising music.

Place

My favourite place in Malta is Mdina. The Silent City is a treasure of Maltese heritage, holding precious architecture and history. I have depicted Mdina in one of my surreal paintings to celebrate its unique beauty and charm. Overseas, I love visiting the UK. Eventually, I look forward to visiting Ireland and Scotland.