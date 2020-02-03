menu

Actor George Micallef passes away at 76

Veteran actor George Micallef has passed away at the age of 76

laura_calleja
3 February 2020, 9:10am
by Laura Calleja
George Micallef
George Micallef

Veteran actor George Micallef has passed away at the age of 76. 

The actor’s family said that he passed away during the night.

Micallef was well known for his work on stage as well as television. He often appeared alongside Valletta actor Hector Bruno.

Micallef also helped create the Valletta Dramatic Company alongside Paul Mifsud. 

Taking to social media, Opposition leader Adrian Delia paid tribute to Micallef and thanked him for his service to Net TV.

More in Entertainment
Actor George Micallef passes away at 76
Entertainment

Actor George Micallef passes away at 76
Laura Calleja
Jurassic World 3 to be filmed in Malta
Entertainment

Jurassic World 3 to be filmed in Malta
Kurt Sansone
Golden Globes 2020: Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scoops up three awards
Entertainment

Golden Globes 2020: Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scoops up three awards
Laura Calleja
Emma Marrone will skip Malta concert for health reasons
Entertainment

Emma Marrone will skip Malta concert for health reasons
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.