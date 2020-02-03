Actor George Micallef passes away at 76

Veteran actor George Micallef has passed away at the age of 76.

The actor’s family said that he passed away during the night.

Micallef was well known for his work on stage as well as television. He often appeared alongside Valletta actor Hector Bruno.

Micallef also helped create the Valletta Dramatic Company alongside Paul Mifsud.

Taking to social media, Opposition leader Adrian Delia paid tribute to Micallef and thanked him for his service to Net TV.