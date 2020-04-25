Valletta’s Cafe Society brings first online pop-up bar to the lockdown

Cafe Society in Valletta has become a mainstay in the creative and art community in Malta since it opened in 2015, having garnered a reputation for our creative cocktails, eclectic music, and friendly vibes.

With the recent lockdown and quarantine measures, the Valletta hang-out is bringing what people love about our bar into their homes.

“We are excited to introduce SOCIETY AFFAIRS, Malta’s first online pop-up bar and a social initiative aimed at connecting and giving a platform to artists affected by this crisis,” says Jake Page.

Cafe Society signature cocktail DIY kits (as well as beers and wines) are now available to order via Delivify. Cocktail kits come with all ingredients, garnishes, ice, and instructions needed to make your own drink, requiring only household kitchen items. Alternatively, cocktail tool kits can also be purchased.

A QR code on the cocktail instruction card links to the Cafe Society playlist, a compilation of some of our favourite tracks to play at the bar.

A public Facebook group called Society Affairs has been created, which represents the bar’s virtual bartop, a space for our community to mingle, have a chat, and escape from all the COVID-19 talk, as the only rule is no talk or news about the virus.

This group will also host featured artists and live streams from resident DJs and musicians, and guests are encouraged to tip if they can afford it, remembering that for some artists, online performances like these are their only source of income.

Cafe Society has always prided itself on giving spotlight to up-and-coming local artists, and being a space for people to escape and have fun, so we hope is that this “online pop-up” version of Valletta’s favourite cocktail bar will continue to connect our community and give a platform for the incredible talent on the island, or at least give us something to do.