Maltese children win big at San Remo creativity festival

Maltese children won several music, dance and theatre awards at the international GEF festival in San Remo.

Maltese dance and music schools, including the Malta Visual and Performing Arts School, a specialised state secondary institution, emerged as the winners in five categories.

The GEF festival is an international event that celebrates creativity in schools and is held in the Italian city of San Remo. Performances were held at the world-renowned Ariston Theatre and the Casino Theatre.

The band Electric Echoes composed of students from the MVPA emerged winners in the Music category for bands, opening the final night at the Ariston on Saturday.

The drama troupe from MVPA with their performance of Romeo and Juliet won the Theatre category.

A group of children from the performing arts school Centrestage won the category for Musical Theatre with a medley of songs from the musical Matilda.

Johane Casabene Dance Conservatoire came first in the classical ballet category, first in the Spanish and Folk category and runners up in the modern category. The school also emerged as the overall winner in dance.

Mandy Dance Academy’s Stupid Cupid dance, performed by children between the ages of eight and 11, received a special mention from the jury having been the only school to participate in the Fantasy category.

The GEF festival coincided with the San Remo Junior Music Festival which saw Maltese singer Keira Farrugia represent Malta.